PTI creating chaos in country:Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was creating chaos in the country with different tactics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan actually wanted to gain power unconstitutionally adding the PTI chairman had adopted extremist attitude to achieve goals.

"We should take measures to address the issues of extremism being promoted by Imran's party through long march," he said.