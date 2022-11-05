PTI creating hurdles for public through protests: JUI-F leader Kafeel Ahmed Nizami

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Kafeel Ahmed Nizami said on Saturday that "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was creating difficulties for the general public through protesting country wide against firing incident

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Kafeel Ahmed Nizami said on Saturday that "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was creating difficulties for the general public through protesting country wide against firing incident.

In a statement, received here, he said after the firing attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Wazirabad, the party leadership provoked their workers to create road blockades due to which the people were facing serious difficulties.

Besides, businesses were also affected due to the closure of the roads, he added.

Kafeel said the firing attack on Imran Khan was a condemnable incident but the people, businessmen, landlords and others should not be punished for it.

"Today, the workers of PTI in few numbers with the support of provincial government machinery have blocked different roads in the name of protest," the JUI-F leader said.

Due to the closure of roads across the country, passenger vehicles, and trucks loaded with fruits, vegetables and other commodities have been stuck in long queues.

The goods worth millions of rupees were being rotted. He alleged the businesses had already been destroyed in the country due to poor economic policies of the PTI government during their three-and-a-half-year rule.

He said "we are with the country and its institutions and no one would be allowed to damage the reputation of national institutions under the guise of protest."