PTI Criticizes PPP Govt For Converting Hyderabad City Into Garbage Dump

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

PTI criticizes PPP Govt for converting Hyderabad city into garbage dump

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :District president Pakistan Tehreek -i- Insaf (PTI) Imran Qureshi on Monday said that due to incompetence of the provincial government and the strike of the local body employees, Hyderabad city was converted into garbage dump.

Imran Qureshi said in a statement that due to strike of the municipal workers citizens were facing difficulties in their daily activities.

He said due to non collection of the garbage from roads and the streets by striking local government employees, city had been converted into a garbage dump while provincial government and the Local Govt minister were not taking interest in resolving the matter.

Resolving people's issues was not on the priority of Pakistan People's party's government as it always remain engaged in loot and plunder of the public money, Qureshi alleged and said that despite paying taxes the citizens of Hyderabad were facing difficulties and troubles due to anti people policies of the provincial government.

He demanded the higher authorities to take notice of this situation and resolve problems of the people on immediate basis.

