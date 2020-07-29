UrduPoint.com
PTI Criticizes PPP Over Poor Performance During Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

PTI criticizes PPP over poor performance during rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Wednesday vehemently criticized the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for its poor performance during the recent monsoon rains in the metropolis.

According to a communique here, Khurrum said that the recent rains showed the performance of the provincial government.

He said that the PPP-led government was trying to escape its obligations by alleging others.

Khurrum said that Federal Minister Ali Zaidi had given a new look to the city by launching "Let's Clean Karachi Campain."He alleged that Saeed Ghani even could not clean the drains of his own area.

He demnded of the PPP to appologize the people for its poor performance and inconvenience during rains.

