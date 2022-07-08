UrduPoint.com

PTI Criticizing Solar Power Plan For Political Mileage: Musadik Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 12:02 AM

PTI criticizing solar power plan for political mileage: Musadik Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said the government had just floated the idea of cheap power generation through solar panels and the opposition's criticism in that regard was only for political mileage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said the government had just floated the idea of cheap power generation through solar panels and the opposition's criticism in that regard was only for political mileage.

The addition of power generated through exploitation of solar energy to the national grid would reduce the tariff and the government was looking for investors, however, no policy in that respect was announced as yet, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Musadiq Malik said in the initial years of previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, urban areas had to face 12-14 hours load-shedding and the rural areas 10-20 hours in rural areas. The load-shedding was, however, completely over in 2017 because of the government's efforts.

On the contrary, the last Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government through its ill policies raised the cost of production, which ultimately resulted into high inflation in the country, he added.

Musadiq Malik said the PTI while in government could not prove any wrongdoing in the liquefied natural case which it had framed against the PML-N leaders and now the party was creating doubts about the proposed solar power scheme China, he said, had made it clear that "Pakistan is more its choice". The previous regime had damaged relations with different countries, while the current government was working to restore them.

The minister said the opposition PTI was targeting PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who as prime minister had worked a lot for the people's welfare. Now the incumbent government was contacting many countries for purchasing LNG cargoes due to the inefficiency of the previous regime which did not opt for long term purchases at reduced rates, he added.

