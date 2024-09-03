PTI crosses ‘red line’ on May 9: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had crossed

the “red line” on May 9 vandalism.

The PTI had been involved in attacking the national institutions including security, he said while talking to a private

television channel.

The law and order situation had been created by PTI members and supporters during May 9 mayhem, he said.

In reply to a question about PTI talks process, he said PTI should not knock the doors of establishment for talks. He added that the leaders of PTI should choose the parliamentary forum for resolving political issues.