PTI Culprit Behind 9 May Attacks: Bilal

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Bilal Azhar Kayani, Convener of the National Parliamentary Task-force (NPT) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said Friday that the evidence indicates that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the culprit behind the terrorist attacks of 9 May.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that these incidents deeply affected the morale of law enforcement and security personnel.

He further stated that, according to the law, any planned terror activity against the country’s institutions amounts to treason. "The law demands strict punishment for those who planned and benefited from these actions," he added.

He emphasized the importance of these punishments, saying they would serve as a strong example and deter anyone from taking action against the state again.

