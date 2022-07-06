(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Former Federal minister Abid Sher Ali said that previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf (PTI) damaged the national economy due to ill-conceived policies.

He expressed these views while talking to people during inspection of a site for public meeting of Maryum Nawaz Sharif, here on Wednesday.

Abid Sher Ali stated that the masses were facing inflation due to wrong policies of PTI. Criticizing the PTI, he said that the party totally ignored Multan during its government as no major development project was launched in the city.

Abid Sher Ali remarked that Shah Mahmood Qureshi could not bring any mega project for Multan although he enjoyed power corridors many times.

On this occasion, Chaudhary Abdul Waheed Aareen, Rana Shahid ul Hassan, Rana Iqbal Siraj and many other local leaders were also present.