PTI damaged national institutions: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Former defence minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the way the country's institutions were damaged during the last four years was not hidden from anyone.

He expressed these views at the swearing-in of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation labour union last night. He said the institutions of Sialkot were also destroyed by the PTI. The Sialkot Municipal Corporation could have built a bank balance of Rs700-800 million. Unfortunately, it has gone bankrupt and the responsibility lies with the heads of these institutions during the previous government," he added.

"The condition of Allama Iqbal's city tells what has happened to it in the last four years.

The last one year was spent in recovery. We all have to resolve these problems together and people have to cast your vote after seeing the performance of the last four and a half years. We have to choose our leader by keeping all issues in mind, including roads of this city," he maintained.

"The residents of this city cannot pay back the favour of the Sialkot-Lahore motorway, which is a gift from Nawaz Sharif. Not a single street was built in this city during the previous PTI government, although all the roads of this city were built during our regime. If people give us a chance, I will work day and night for the welfare of the city and its residents," he concluded.