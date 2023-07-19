PTI damages national economy :SAPM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister(SAPM) Atta Tarar Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had damaged the country's economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI and its members were taking their interests and also misguiding the public in their gatherings.

Commenting on Imran acts he never submitted complete papers of 'Tosha Khana' case but he kept blaming others for corruption.