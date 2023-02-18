UrduPoint.com

PTI Damaging Country's Economic Interests: Sajid Mehdi Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Chairman Standing Committee for Science and Technology Syed Sajid Mehdi Shah said that the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was damaging the country's economic interests.

Talking to media persons at Gulberg Town here Saturday, he stated that the three time prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif always faced courts and also accepted the verdicts, whereas Imran Khan was not presenting himself before courts.

Earlier, Imran Khan leveled allegations against America for dislodging his government, but now he is holding caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi responsible for that, he said.

On this occasion, Ex MNA Tehmina Daultana, Chaudhary Nazeer Araen, MPAs Irfan Daultana, Saqib Kursheed and some others were also present.

