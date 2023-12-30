Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2023 | 09:24 PM

PTI deceive people, miserably failed to fulfill pledges: Pervez Khattak

Central Chairman of Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that PTI failed to fulfill its pledges during their tenure and miserably failed to come up to the expectations of the electorate

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Central Chairman of Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that PTI failed to fulfill its pledges during their tenure and miserably failed to come up to the expectations of the electorate.

Addressing a public gathering in Malikabad here, he said that the tenure of PTI was filled with countless failures to achieve something tangible for people’s welfare and benefit. He said that PTI-P came into existence after the end of the PTI and was fully capable to form a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Recalling his achievement as a Chief Minister, Pervez Khattak said that, he wants to strengthen institutions aiming augmentation and promotion of democracy in the country.

Chairman PTI-P said that he wants to introduce reforms for the welfare of the people and added that he is well aware of the procedure to arrange funds and negotiate with donor organizations.

He accused PTI leadership of misleading people and said that the party failed to release funds despite remaining in power two times. He said that the policies of PTI weakened the country while the party leader refused to return gobbled-up public money.

Pervez Khattak also urged people to beware of people who deceive them to fulfill political ambitions and gain personal interests.

