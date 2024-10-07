PTI Decides Not To Participate In Govt’s APC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2024 | 03:27 PM
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar says given current circumstances, many party leaders and workers are in custody, which influenced the decision not to attend the APC
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided not to participate in the government’s All Parties Conference (APC) on the issue of Palestine.
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar made this announcement while talking to a local private tv on Monday.
Barrister Gohar said given the current circumstances, many party leaders and workers are in custody, which influenced the decision not to attend the APC.
The government is holding the All Parties Conference at the President's House to discuss the situation in Palestine, with participation from the Prime Minister, the President, senior government officials and leaders from various parties.
