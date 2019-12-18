PTI decides to defend self-exiled former military ruler Musharraf

(@fidahassanain)

The Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Anwar Khan and SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan jointly addressed a press conference in Islamabad about the special court’s verdict against former military ruler Musharraf.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18, 2019) After terming the high treason verdict against former military ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf as “unfair” , the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) decided to defend the self-exiled former military chief during the hearing of the appeal here on Wednesday.

According a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan said that he would defend the law and not any individual. He said Pervez Musharraf’s decision was unlawful as he was no given the right to fair trial during the trial of a special court. “The judgment was announced in absentia without recording the statement of the former President,” said the AGP.

“Musharraf is in critical condition and in ICU in UAE, and on the other side, the verdict against him was announced in urgency,” Mr. Mansoor said.

During the press conference, he said that no doubt a person who committed treason must be punished but Musharraf’s case lacked fair trial. “ A trial should not be just fair but also seen to be fair,” AGP Mansoor said. “Those who might have assisted Gen Musharraf in enforcing emergency in the country “had not been made party” in the case. if Gen Musharraf had been given a chance to record his statement and present his witnesses, he might have come up with “logical” reasons in support of emergency he had proclaimed in 2007,” he added.