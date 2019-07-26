UrduPoint.com
PTI Decides To Form Insaf Traders Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:24 PM

PTI decides to form Insaf Traders Forum

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Friday decided to form Insaf Traders Forum (ITF) to mobilise the trader community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Friday decided to form Insaf Traders Forum (ITF) to mobilise the trader community.

A delegation of traders in this regard called on PTI's Central Additional Secretary General Dr. Abul Hassan here at Central Secretariat.

According to press release issued by party's Central Media Department, traders delegation in the meeting with the Additional Secretary General PTI apprised the latter about the problems faced by the traders community. The delegation stressed on the need to immediately form Insaf Traders Forum to mobilise the trader community.

PTI's provincial governing body of Punjab will be asked to form the forum.

The delegation of traders includes Haji Tahir Naveed, Sajjad Hussain, Liaquat Hayat Khan, Mirza Shafiq, Haji Talib Hussain, Haji Azam, Dr. Jamil Malik, Haji Mohammad Khalid, Mian Mohammad Saeed, Mian Tariq Firoze, Mian Idress and others.

