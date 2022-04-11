UrduPoint.com

PTI Decides To Resign From National Assembly

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2022 | 02:59 PM

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan announces that all his party members are going to resign from the National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (NA) on Monday decided to resign from their memberships whereas Murad Saeed became the first one who already sent his resignation to the speaker.

Former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan announced that all his party members are going to resign from the National Assembly.

The sources said that after the voting ends for choosing the next Prime Minister, all the PTI members would submit their resignations.

