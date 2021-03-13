PTI delegates visits Sadiq Sanjrani to congratulate over his victory

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Sindh Assembly members led by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday visited the house of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to congratulate him over his victory.

The delegation presented him Sindhi 'Ajrak' and a bouquet of flowers. Various political issues were also discussed during meeting, said a press release issued here.

Newly elected Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Mohammad Afridi was also present on the occasion.

The delegation also felicitated him on his election as Deputy Chairman Senate.