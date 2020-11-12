UrduPoint.com
PTI Delegation Briefs Sindh Governor About Hydeabad Issues

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:47 PM

PTI delegation briefs Sindh Governor about Hydeabad issues

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in Karachi on Thursday who briefed him about the issues being confronted by the citizens of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in Karachi on Thursday who briefed him about the issues being confronted by the citizens of Hyderabad. According to a press release issued here, the delegation led by PTI Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi briefed the Governor about the problem of gas load shedding and low gas pressure in Hyderabad. They said the said problem had affected all the citizens of Hyderabad."The domestic as well as the commercial and industrial consumers of gas have been distressed," they said.

"The gas supply is either suspended or the pressure remains low at the time of cooking lunch or dinner," Qureshi claimed. The delegation also complained against the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) telling the Governor that the people who visit NADRA offices to obtain CNIC cards or other documents were compelled to visit the offices again and again before they could get the desired documents.

According to the press release, the Governor assured the delegation that their complaints would be taken up with the concerned departments.

