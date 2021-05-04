PTI delegation discusses development projects with Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee ( DDAC) , MPA Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday met with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to discuss development projects in Kohat.

Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi was also present on this occasion.

The MPA, Ziaullah Bangash briefed the Chief Minister about various ongoing projects in Kohat district including immediate provision of funds for under construction Liaquat Memorial Hospital .

Chief minister assured the delegation to overcome shortage of doctors, provision of MRI, CT scans and other medical equipments to hospitals of Kohat district.

It was agreed in meeting to take immediate steps for various development schemes in various areas for which special meeting would be convened of the concerned departments after Eid-ul-Fitr to release funds for all these projects.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan also directed concerned officials to take steps for construction of 220 KV grid land in Togh Bala.