PTI Delegation Holds Meeting With MQM Leaders

Zeeshan Aziz 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 06:38 PM

PTI delegation holds meeting with MQM leaders

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) visited the main office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-Pakistan) here Saturday to review understanding reached earlier between the two parties

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) visited the main office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-Pakistan) here Saturday to review understanding reached earlier between the two parties.

MQM-Pakistan a coalition partner of PTI led federal government, while announcing to keep intact its support for the latter in the assembly, had expressed its reservation in context of fulfillment of commitments made during formation of the cabinet last year.

The PTI delegation comprising Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak and Karachi based leadership of the Party on the occasion discussed the issue in detail with their MQM counterparts.

The MQM was represented Amir Khan, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Khawaja Izhar ul Hasan, Amin ul Haq and others.

It was agreed upon by the two that interest of masses would always be protected and that all genuine problems would be duly resolved, some of which may take some time.

Earlier, a detailed meeting between senior central leaders of PTI and the Party members of provincial assembly was also held to discuss relevant issues.

