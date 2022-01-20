UrduPoint.com

PTI Delegation Meets PESCO Chief To Discuss Power Issues In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 05:34 PM

A two member delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf comprising of Chairman Tehsil Gumbat, Sajjad Iqbal and Aftab Alam on Thursday held a meeting with Chief Executive of Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited (PESCO) to discuss issue related to power and low voltage in Kohat

The delegation was informed that work on Zera Patiala feeder will be completed soon to make it functional.

The delegation which met on the behalf of Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehyar Khan Afridi said that Lachi express feeder, Lachi rural feeder and Badh Shahpur feeder were overloaded and the residents of the area were facing low voltage.

The delegation was further informed that bifurcation of these feeders and construction of three new feeders will permanently solve the problem of low voltage in the respective areas.

