PTI Delegation To Discuss Resignations With NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 07:10 PM

PTI delegation to discuss resignations with NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former chief whip Malik Aamir Dogar on Tuesday sought time from National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to meet and discuss the resignations of his party lawmakers.

The NA spokesman, while confirming the telephonic contact of Dogar with the speaker, said the latter had welcomed this gesture of the PTI leader contacting him.

Supporting the continuity of dialogue among political leaders and parties, the speaker said there was always room for discussion and dialogue among politicians.

The speaker also reiterated that there was a clear procedure in the Constitution of Pakistan and the Rules of business of the National Assembly of Pakistan regarding the confirmation of resignations of Members National Assembly (MNA) and this procedure would be followed in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, Malik Aamir Dogar thanked Speaker NA Raja Pervez Ashraf saying that a delegation comprising Vice Chairperson PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Senior PTI leader Pervez Khattak, and some other senior leaders of PTI wanted to discuss the issue of the resignations of party's Members of National Assembly (MNA).

Both parties agreed that the delegation comprising senior leadership of PTI would meet Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf soon after his return from Garhi Khuda Baksh.

It is pertinent to mention that the speaker had already responded to a letter from Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and in return also wrote to all the PTI members that the procedure of confirmation of resignation would be adopted as per the Constitution and Rules of Business of National Assembly of Pakistan.

It was also informed earlier that all 124 members of the PTI would appear before the speaker, but later it was decided that the delegation of PTI senior leaders would meet the speaker.

