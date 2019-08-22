PTI delegation to visit Gilgit-Baltistan

A three-member delegation led by Central Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamir Mehmood Kiani would visit Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday (Aug 23)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :A three-member delegation led by Central Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Aamir Mehmood Kiani would visit Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday (Aug 23).

According to press release issued by PTI Central Media Department, other members of delegation includes Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Iftikhar Durani and senior leader Dr. Babar Awan.

During visit, the delegation members would meet party workers and members of the cabinet of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Later, they would organize party workers convention in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The delegation would also meet journalists of Gilgit-Baltistan Press Club. The delegation would attend party workers convention at Astore on August 24.

According to schedule, the delegation would also visit Skardu on August 25 and meet local party leaderships and workers and attend party workers convention.