PTI Delegation Visits KPC, Felicitates Newly Elected Body

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

PTI delegation visits KPC, felicitates newly elected body

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) visited the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to felicitate newly elected body of the KPC here on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by MPA Sindh Shahzad Qureshi and Raja Azhar. They presented a bouquet of flowers to newly elected Secretary of the Karachi Press Club Rizwan Bhatti and congratulated the whole body on winning the KPC elections.

