PTI Delegation Visits Mazar-e-Quaid, Pays Tribute

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:50 PM

PTI delegation visits Mazar-e-Quaid, pays tribute

A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to the father of the nation on his birthday anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to the father of the nation on his birthday anniversary.

The delegation including Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and President PTI Karachi Khurrum Sher Zaman laid a wreath at the mausoleum and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

They also prayed for the prosperity and development of the country.

Later, talking to media persons Firdous Shamim Naqvi said, 'Today, we come to pay tribute to father of the nation and to salute his principles.'He said they would play their part to fulfill dreams of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Khurrum Sher Zaman while lashing out at captain (Retd) Safdar said that he did politics at Mazar-e-Quaid.

