PTI delegations call on President

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The delegations of office-bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sukkur and Larkana divisions on Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Circuit House.

Speaking to the delegations, President Alvi said the Federal Government under under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps to eradicate corruption from the country, whichwas now moving fast on the path to progress.

He said development of the agriculture sector was one of the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and it would devise farmers-friendly policies.

Dr Alvi praised the government for successfully tackling the coronavirus pandemic as it had disbursed Rs 12,000 each family benefiting some 14.9 million people under the Ehsaas Programme which was a big achievement.

It was a matter of pride for Pakistan that Japan and the Philippines had desired to learn from Pakistan how to deal with the pandemic.

The government, NCOC, Ulema, doctors, paramedical staff and especially Prime Minister Imran Khan deserved all the praise in that regard, he added.

PTI Khairpur District President Syed Shakir Shah, PTI Sukkur General Secretary Aftab Soomro Advocate and PTI Larkana President Samiulah Abro led the delegations.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and local PTI members of Sindh Assembly and officials were also present on the occasion.

The delegations informed briefed the president of the problems pertaining to their respective areas.

The president directed the Sindh governor devise a mechanism in consultation with the provincial government to resolve the problems faced by the people.