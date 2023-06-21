PTI deliberately damaged economic sector: PPP leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Saleem Mandiwala on Tuesday said that the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) had deliberately damaged the economic sector.

The PTI leadership had already made plans to destroy the economy so that the next government could face serious challenges in running the affairs of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on the role of the coalition government, he said that the coalition government had to face many challenges due to a weak economy. We had to cooperate with each other to revive business activity, he said adding that the step was taken in the larger interest of the people.