PTI demands action against misappropriation of development funds in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek -e- Insaaf Sindh Imran Qureshi has demanded to take stern action against those who had misappropriated funds meant for development of Hyderabad city.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Qureshi said the second largest city of Sindh was giving deserted look as funds has been misappropriated by responsible officers and other public office holders.

He said roads, drainage and water supply system had been made dysfunctional by the authorities due to which citizens were facing difficulties in getting basic amenities such as clean drinking water, drainage and road network in the city.

He said responsible officials and the public office holders had misappropriated development funds for their personal use due to which people of this city were being denied of their basic facilities.

Traffic jam, unhealthy environment and poor drainage system have made the lives of citizens more miserable, he said and demanded that stern action should be taken against the responsible persons.

Qureshi said in Hyderabad city, Latifabad and Qasimabad Talukas, public properties, amenity plots were occupied by influential persons with the help of provincial government authorities due to which traffic jam was the order of the day and people could not be able to move freely.

He demanded that strict action must be initiated against the responsible persons so that citizens could be provided relief.