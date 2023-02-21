UrduPoint.com

PTI Demands Appointment Of New Opposition Leader Ahead Of NAB Chief’s Selection

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chief’s selection

Partys senior vice president Fawad Chauddhary has said that they will not accept any new NAB Chairman appointed without consultation with the proper opposition leader which he says must be from the PTI.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday demanded appointment of new opposition leader in the National Assembly before selection of new chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry announced the party’s demand.

"A new Opposition leader should be appointed and he should be from the PTI," said Fawad Chaudhary while addressing a press conference after resignation of Aftab Sultan.

The demand came after Aftab Sultan stepped down as the head of the anti-graft body as he reportedly refused to "toe the line".

The PTI welcomed the development, terming it a major step towards the collapse of the current "fascist system".

Fawad said that the new opposition leader should be appointed first and then the NAB chairman with his consultation.

He stated that no one would accept Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz's consultation, making it clear that if the NAB's chairman was appointed through his consultation, it would be unacceptable as the Lahore High Court (LHC) already suspended the PTI lawmakers' resignations.

Fawad said they wanted to empower the judicial system of the country. He also pointed out that the PML-N launched campaign against the five Panama judges and the Supreme Court should take notice.

He said they decide to go whenever the courts called them and demanded resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

"Raja has been offered the post of the president," he claimed.

The PTI leader went on to say that their "Jail Bharo Tehreek" will start tomorrow (Wednesday) and it will be based on peaceful protests.

According to the reports, around 200 PTI leaders will surrender on the first day of the movement while youths and supporters of the party will also join the protest to be part of Jail Bharo Tehreek.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Supreme Court Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Panama Post Fawad Chaudhry From Opposition Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

24 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss w ..

FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss ways to strengthen parliamentar ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to M ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

37 minutes ago
 realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphon ..

Realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphone Charging Record and Offers F ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical tra ..

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical training for Syrian Civil Defence ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.