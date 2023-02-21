PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chief’s selection

(@Abdulla99267510)

Partys senior vice president Fawad Chauddhary has said that they will not accept any new NAB Chairman appointed without consultation with the proper opposition leader which he says must be from the PTI.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday demanded appointment of new opposition leader in the National Assembly before selection of new chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry announced the party’s demand.

"A new Opposition leader should be appointed and he should be from the PTI," said Fawad Chaudhary while addressing a press conference after resignation of Aftab Sultan.

The demand came after Aftab Sultan stepped down as the head of the anti-graft body as he reportedly refused to "toe the line".

The PTI welcomed the development, terming it a major step towards the collapse of the current "fascist system".

Fawad said that the new opposition leader should be appointed first and then the NAB chairman with his consultation.

He stated that no one would accept Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz's consultation, making it clear that if the NAB's chairman was appointed through his consultation, it would be unacceptable as the Lahore High Court (LHC) already suspended the PTI lawmakers' resignations.

Fawad said they wanted to empower the judicial system of the country. He also pointed out that the PML-N launched campaign against the five Panama judges and the Supreme Court should take notice.

He said they decide to go whenever the courts called them and demanded resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

"Raja has been offered the post of the president," he claimed.

The PTI leader went on to say that their "Jail Bharo Tehreek" will start tomorrow (Wednesday) and it will be based on peaceful protests.

According to the reports, around 200 PTI leaders will surrender on the first day of the movement while youths and supporters of the party will also join the protest to be part of Jail Bharo Tehreek.