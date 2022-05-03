UrduPoint.com

PTI Demands Election, Says Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2022 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Former Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Tuesday that election was the demand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Talking to media persons after offering Eid prayers at Shrine of Bahauddin Zakariya, he said that the party has decided to contact people again. He said that public gatherings would be organized at different cities of the country.

He said that public gatherings would be organized in the current month for demanding elections in the country.

Qureshi said that PTI ready to face foreign funding case adding that everything demanded by the scrutiny committee has already been presented.

He said that funding of PTI was clear and nothing was hidden in it.

He demanded for joint hearing of foreign funding case of all political parties.

He said that the demand of election was not unconstitutional and adding election was the only way to resolve issues.

