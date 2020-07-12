UrduPoint.com
PTI Demands End Of Unscheduled Power Breakdown In City

Sun 12th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

PTI demands end of unscheduled power breakdown in city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Sunday expressed concern over unannounced power shutdown by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) that had affected normal life in the city.

Addressing a press conference here at a local press club, PTI Hyderabad leader Ali Hingoro and others said prolonged unscheduled load-shedding had paralyzed normal life in the second largest city of the province and citizens were facing hardship in both urban and rural areas of the district.

Hingoro said HESCO management was involved in unnecessary power breakdown in pretext of technical faults due to which people were experiencing shortage of drinking water and facing drainage problem.

The power consumers were facing 12 hours load-shedding instead of scheduled six hours load management, PTI leaders said and demanded of the Federal government for ending unscheduled load-shedding in the city so that people could get sigh of relief during extreme warm weather.

More Stories From Pakistan

