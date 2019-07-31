UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Demands Federal Govt's Intervention In Sindh To Avert Losses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:59 PM

PTI demands federal Govt's intervention in Sindh to avert losses

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh Information Secretary, and Member Sindh Assembly Jamal Siddiqui has demanded of the federal government to take notice of worst condition of canals and drains in Sindh

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) : Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh Information Secretary, and Member Sindh Assembly Jamal Siddiqui has demanded of the Federal government to take notice of worst condition of canals and drains in Sindh.In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the canal system in Sindh was in worst condition, and more rains could lead to a national tragedy.

Therefore, he added, the federal government should take action to strength the embankments of canals through FWO.He said that billions of rupees had been embazzled in the name of sanitation, strengthening and excavation of canal embankments across Sindh in the last ten years.Further rains, he said, could sink several districts, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas , Nara Canal can hit the Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, and nearby populated and irrigated areas.He accused the Sindh Government of not taking preventive actions to avert any critical situation.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Nara Sukkur Lead Sanghar Khairpur Government FWO Billion Rains

Recent Stories

HIPA adopts &#039;Water’ as main theme for its n ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Judiciary runs awareness campaign for 48 ..

31 minutes ago

HR committee raises eyebrows on not using funds

2 minutes ago

PPP's ideology revolves around corruption: Senator ..

2 minutes ago

Swearing-in ceremony of appointed office-bearers o ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. addressing malnutrition, adulteration issues ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.