Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) : Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh Information Secretary, and Member Sindh Assembly Jamal Siddiqui has demanded of the Federal government to take notice of worst condition of canals and drains in Sindh.In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the canal system in Sindh was in worst condition, and more rains could lead to a national tragedy.

Therefore, he added, the federal government should take action to strength the embankments of canals through FWO.He said that billions of rupees had been embazzled in the name of sanitation, strengthening and excavation of canal embankments across Sindh in the last ten years.Further rains, he said, could sink several districts, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas , Nara Canal can hit the Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, and nearby populated and irrigated areas.He accused the Sindh Government of not taking preventive actions to avert any critical situation.