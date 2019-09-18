(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Imran Qureshi has strongly condemned the mysterious death of Nimrita Chandani -a final year medical student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Larkana- and demanded of high level inquiry of the incident.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, PTI leader said minorities were patriotic citizens of Pakistan and they were entrusted with equal rights as Pakistani citizen. The Hindus, Sikhs and Christians were living in Pakistan before partition and they were being treated as equal citizens like Muslims.

Incident that occurred at Larkana Dental College was highly condemnable and should be thoroughly investigated, he asserted and demanded of the provincial government to adopt strict security measures in educational institutions to prevent re-occurrence of such kind of incidents.