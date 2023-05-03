PTI demands irrational, beyond understanding: Ikhtair Wali

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Spokesman Ikhtair Wali Khan here on Wednesday said the demands of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf presented during negotiations with the ruling alliance's committee were illogical and beyond his understanding.

Talking to APP, he said PTI's demand of dissolving all assemblies by May 14 was tantamount that the present coalition government did not complete its constitutional term and put the country into political uncertainty and chaos.

He said a broad based political consensus was required for the same day election in the country.

He said separate elections in provinces and centre would put the country to political and economic chaos besides destabilizing democracy and economy in future.

The PML-N leader said the coalition government committee had showed great political restraint and give full time to PTI to evolve consensus on political and election's issues but the other side did not reciprocate well to the government gesture and PTI leadership had started giving immature statements in a bid to sabotage talks.

He said all state institutions including legislature, executive and judiciary derived power from the constitution and if it worked under its constitutional domain, the country would achieve heights of success.

He said the parliament was the supreme institution that made the legislation for the country while the judiciary interpreted the constitution and executive implement the decisions.

He said institutional harmony was inevitable for the democracy to go forward and steer the country out of existing economic and political challenges.