PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) once again reaffirmed its position and called for resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The PTI leaders accused the incumbent CEC of failing to ensure free and fair elections during a PTI rally in Islamabad.

Omar Ayub Khan strongly demanded the resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, citing the failure to conduct transparent elections.

Ayub said, “We want the immediate resignation of the CEC and other ECP members. The ECP only utilized Rs16 billion of its total allocated budget,”.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar criticized the judiciary for allegedly blocking access for the opposition leader, stating, “History will remember our brave women workers who have been in jail for over a year in golden words.

" He added, "Justice delayed is justice denied.”

Asad Qaiser expressed that PTI leaders were not being heard in parliament, effectively denying them their rights.

Earlier, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan criticized the government for the country's economic collapse.

Speaking on the National Assembly floor, the opposition leader accused the government of spreading misinformation about the country's economic condition.

During his impassioned speech, he recalled that Rs426.4 billion were recovered during the PTI government. He also noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had achieved its provincial surplus, while the Sindh government’s provincial surplus remained at zero.