PTI Demands Security For Imran Khan During Camping For By-polls In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2022 | 05:47 PM

PTI demands security for Imran Khan during camping for by-polls in Lahore

The party's Punjab chapter has written a letter to CCPO Lahore for providing security to Imran Khan from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm during his public rallies in Lahore at four separate locations.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday demanded security for party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan during his political campaigning for by-elections in Lahore.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan vowed to give a tough time to dissident members in the upcoming Punjab by-polls.

Chairman would visit the Constituencies of dissident Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) for the Punjab by-election campaign.

The sources said that the former prime minister would visit four constituencies in Lahore on Sunday and will address the Workers Convention during the visit.

Imran Khan directed the party leadership to launch a campaign to mobilize party workers in the relevant constituencies.

The PTI Punjab leadership wrote a letter to CCPO Lahore for providing security to Imran Khan from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm during his public rallies in Lahore at four separate locations where by-polls were scheduled for July 17.

Besides it, the PTI’s Punjab leadership also mobilized for the by-elections to give tough time to the dissident members. The party leadership directed the local officials, UC Nazims and candidates to launch a full-fledged campaign.

