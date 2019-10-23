PTI demands to provide transport facilities in Hyderabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Hyderabad division Vice President Imran Qureshi has demanded for provision of public transport facilities to the people here

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Hyderabad division Vice President Imran Qureshi has demanded for provision of public transport facilities to the people here.

In a statement, PTI leader said, in past there were much better transport facilities available in Hyderabad but since last two and half decades people had been denied of this basic facility.

He said buses and other public transport vehicles plying on the roads in city were not fit for transportation and due to these unfit vehicles accidents were happening in the city.

Imran Qureshi said in the year 1965, Japan Government had provided four seaters to Pakistan for transport facility to the citizens of Hyderabad which were still plying on the roads despite being completed its time period.

He said public transport buses and other vehicles plying on the roads were not fit for transportation.

He said it was the duty of provincial government to provide public transport facilities to the people but it had failed to do so here in Hyderabad.

Two and half decades ago there was much better public transport system in the city but now it had become obsolete due to lack of interest from the part of provincial government, Qureshi said and demanded of the provincial Government to provide public transport facilities to the people of Hyderabad.

He said illegal public vehicle stands and parking areas had been set up by influential persons in different areas of the city with the help of local administration which were creating embarrassment for the general public.

He demanded stern action should be taken against involved in creating illegal transport stands and parking areas in the city so that better transport system could be revived in the city.