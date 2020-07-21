UrduPoint.com
PTI Demands Transparent Investigation Of Fire In PA's Record Room

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:41 PM

PTI demands transparent investigation of fire in PA's record room

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi president and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh, Khurram Sher Zaman has demanded a transparent investigation of fire in Sindh Assembly record room

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi president and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh, Khurram Sher Zaman has demanded a transparent investigation of fire in Sindh Assembly record room.

He said this while talking to media after inspecting the record room of Sindh Assembly, General Secretary PTI Karachi Saeed Afridi, Members of Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar, Shehzad Qureshi, President PTI, Karachi Advisor Imran Siddiqui were also present, said a communique.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that "We do not expect a transparent investigation from the anti-corruption department but we demand NAB to immediately investigate the frequent fires in the record room." Sometimes ago, a fire broke out in the Sindh Secretariat in which the revenue record was burnt. The people of Sindh should think about why their money was burnt again and again in the PPP's government.

"We also demand of the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani to immediately investigate the incident." He further said that Pakistan People's Party failed to provide relief to the people of the province. "Sindh government could not even provide clean drinking water to the citizens," he added.

He further said that during the 12 years of PPP rule in Sindh, people were screaming everywhere due to poor governance and incompetent advisers and ministers of PPP cabinet.

The entire province was currently deprived of the health system which was badly destroyed by the PPP.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that the children of Sindh were deprived of quality education despite spending billions of rupees on the Sindh education system.

