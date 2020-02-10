PTI denies political victimization: Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Monday PPP and PML-N practiced poor policies to run the country which not only dented the national economy but also brought the "Gullu Butt" culture in national politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Monday PPP and PML-N practiced poor policies to run the country which not only dented the national economy but also brought the "Gullu Butt" culture in national politics.

Talking to a private news channel he stated PTI was consisted of number of educated politicians who carry humble and witty behavior to tackle with the opponents' false allegations, moreover PTI introduced entirely new culture of treating opposite groups with patience and denied the culture of political victimization.

"The government would take serious actions against the anti-government mafia and wheat hoarders to create fake crises in the country,"he mentioned.

Corruption of the previous governments was remain the major cause of current inflation, but the spokespersons of both leading opposition parties did not even bother to analyze their behavior, he remarked.