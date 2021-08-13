UrduPoint.com

PTI Denounces Attack On Convoy Of PM's Special Assistant Arbab Ghulam Rahim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

PTI denounces attack on convoy of PM's Special Assistant Arbab Ghulam Rahim

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh's General Secretary Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has condemned the attack on the convoy of Prime Minister's Special Assistant Arbab Ghulam Rahim in Tando Muhammad Khan district on August 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh's General Secretary Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has condemned the attack on the convoy of Prime Minister's Special Assistant Arbab Ghulam Rahim in Tando Muhammad Khan district on August 13.

At a press conference in Tando Muhammad Khan on Friday Shah warned that if the Pakistan Peoples Party wanted such politics of intolerance, the workers of the PTI would also begin to surround and throw eggs and tomatoes on their leadership and ministers.

"The way the PPP attacks the political opponents through its workers is condemnable," he said.

The PTI leader demanded that the people involved in the attack on Rahim should be immediately arrested and punished for their crime,warning that his party would resort to protests if the attackers were not punished.

He also alleged that the PPP's workers involved in the attack on Rahim tried to sabotage the peaceful environment of politics in Tando Muhammad Khan.

Shah said the attackers who belonged to the PPP extort around Rs 6 million per month from the narcotics peddlers in the district.

He also demanded that the PPP should cancel the party membership of those persons.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim Tando Muhammad Khan Pakistan Peoples Party August From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Greece Likely to See Big Cabinet Reshuffle in Afte ..

Greece Likely to See Big Cabinet Reshuffle in Aftermath of Wildfires - Source

7 minutes ago
 US Must Learn From Past Mishandling of Sensitive I ..

US Must Learn From Past Mishandling of Sensitive Info, Records Amid Afghan Exit ..

7 minutes ago
 PTI workers hold protest against attack on Arbab G ..

PTI workers hold protest against attack on Arbab Ghulam Rahim

7 minutes ago
 Independence Day to be celebrated with traditional ..

Independence Day to be celebrated with traditional zeal, fervour

7 minutes ago
 Covid outbreak in Mainz casts shadow over Bundesli ..

Covid outbreak in Mainz casts shadow over Bundesliga restart

7 minutes ago
 Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Internatio ..

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss International Cooperation on Defense, Se ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.