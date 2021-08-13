(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh's General Secretary Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has condemned the attack on the convoy of Prime Minister's Special Assistant Arbab Ghulam Rahim in Tando Muhammad Khan district on August 13

At a press conference in Tando Muhammad Khan on Friday Shah warned that if the Pakistan Peoples Party wanted such politics of intolerance, the workers of the PTI would also begin to surround and throw eggs and tomatoes on their leadership and ministers.

"The way the PPP attacks the political opponents through its workers is condemnable," he said.

The PTI leader demanded that the people involved in the attack on Rahim should be immediately arrested and punished for their crime,warning that his party would resort to protests if the attackers were not punished.

He also alleged that the PPP's workers involved in the attack on Rahim tried to sabotage the peaceful environment of politics in Tando Muhammad Khan.

Shah said the attackers who belonged to the PPP extort around Rs 6 million per month from the narcotics peddlers in the district.

He also demanded that the PPP should cancel the party membership of those persons.