PTI Designated Officials From Punjab Sworn In

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 08:05 PM

Newly designated officials of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab Monday sworn in as part of the completion of first phase of re-organization of the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Newly designated officials of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab Monday sworn in as part of the completion of first phase of re-organization of the party.

Chief organizer Saif ullah Khan Nizai took oath from the officials of central and southern Punjab chapter of the ruling party, said a statement issued by central media department of PTI.

Those who sworn in as part of Central Executive Committee (CEC) included Amir Kiyani, Dr Abul Hassan, Ahmad Jawad, Col Aman Ullah, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Ijaz Rafi Butt Umer Farooq Mayer, Zahid Kazmi, and Nilofar Bakhtiar.

From Punjab chapter Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Shoaib Siddiqui, Ch Ashfaq, Brig Mumtaz Kahilon, Rana Nadeem, Osman Basra, Arif Abbasi, Nadeem Bhander, Shakil Niazi, Hafiz Ubaidullah, Ataullah Khan and Shabir Siyal took oath for their official duties in the party.

Musaddiq Shah, Mian Farzand, Noor Khan Baba, Naeem ud Din Warrich, Moinuddin Qureshi, Ali Raza Dareshak and Ayesha Nazir Jutt took oath from southern Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi said that revamping of party structure has been completed successfully with full implementation of the constitution.

During next phase, party would ensure the revamping of sub-level organizations to make sure the efficient decision-making while keeping in view the principle of consultation, he added.

Said ullah Niazi said that our focus would be on public issues at all levels adding he said, "We are fully prepared to answer negative propaganda by opposition parties. They caused irreversible damage to the country in their respective tenures," he added.

He said part would assist government on all level to bring improvement in governance issues and implementation of justice manifesto.

