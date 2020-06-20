UrduPoint.com
PTI Determined To Root Out Corruption: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said eradication of corruption is the only way to take the country forward as corruption of former rulers had deprived the people of their basic amenities

The chief minister said that eradication of corruption was the topmost agenda of the PTI government and the country would achieve its objective through accountability of the corrupt.

He said that the present government was the most transparent government in the history of Pakistan as it was determined to root out corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition parties tried to do politics on the national issues like coronavirus and opposition leaders left the people alone, even in the extraordinary circumstances occurred due to the pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took the government in difficult circumstances and had put the countryin the right direction, he added.

