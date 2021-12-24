Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is determined to set people of Sindh, free from Zardari's tyranny and will continue protest against Sindh Local Government Act 2013, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly said on Friday

KARACHI/MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is determined to set people of Sindh, free from Zardari's tyranny and will continue protest against Sindh Local Government Act 2013, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly said on Friday.

He was addressing a protest rally of PTI from Post Office Chowk to Baldia in Mirpur Khas against the amendments in Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and ongoing corruption in Sindh.

Leaders of PTI's central, regional and district chapters as well as Minority and Lawyers Wings and a large number of citizens participated in the rally.

Rally participants chanted slogans calling the amendments and Sindh Local Government Act in whole a black law.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, while addressing the rally and later speaking to media persons, said that entire Sindh stood against the authoritarian law and a vigorous movement has started against the Zardari system.

He said that people in Sindh do not get clean water, cities had been turned into gutters, medicines were not available in hospitals, Larkana has been infected with AIDS and entire Sindh had been destroyed.

He said that drainage scheme with estimated cost over billion rupees in Mirpur Khas also fallen victim to corruption and thieves have stolen all the money through fake accounts.

Haleem said that Asif Zardari announced to go Lahore but before him PTI was going to Larkana to overthrow the Zardari system and a large public gathering would be organized there on December 30.

Federal minister for communication Murad Saeed would also attend the gathering, he added.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Sindh government has taken away all the powers from the local government through SLGA 2013 and subsequent amendments while that black law has been rejected by the people of Sindh.

PPP has created the system to reward a few Sardars and Zardars but PTI would bring the Zardarana system in Sindh to its logical end, he vowed.

PTI has started a movement for abolition of the system and people from Karachi to Mirpur Khas and from Mirpur Khas to Sukkur were protesting against the anti-Sindh law, he said adding that protest rallies and demonstrations were held at Karachi, Thatta, Ghotki, Kotri, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

Haleem Adil said that PPP has deprived the people of Sindh of basic amenities and now agriculture was being destroyed, fertilizer was being black marketed and Sindh government institutions were silent and failed to provide relief to the people, he observed.

He alleged that Sindh Police instead of protecting lives and properties of public was serving only the influentials of PPP. A considerable number of innocent people had fallen victim to transgressions of police and victims families were seeking justice.

PPP that was shedding crocodile's tears over inflation was pushing people in swamp of artificial inflation and people of Sindh have taken to the streets against the PPP, he said.