PTI Determined To Turn AJK A True Model Welfare State: Murad Saeed

Sat 03rd July 2021 | 10:09 PM

Federal Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed here on Saturday said that it was only Prime Minister Imran Khan who was presently fighting the case of Kashmiris freedom through eye-ball to eye-ball with India

"Under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, Islamabad has realized Washington that it believed in cordial relations on the basis of equality � being the sovereign nation without taking care of any sort of external pressure", he said while addressing a mammoth public meeting held for election campaign of the PTI's candidate Zaffar Anwar Chaudhry in electoral constituency of Chakswari in Mirpur district.

Federal minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI AJK President and ex Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood and PTI's nominee Zaffar Anwar Chaudhry, son of an illustrious Kashmiri politician and Kashmir freedom movement activist Ch. Muhammad Anwar, and others also addressed the ceremony renewing pledge to turn AJK a true model welfare state on coming into power in the State through land-slide victory in the scheduled AJK general elections.

Murad Saeed said that hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir beat in unison since both were deeply linked into the firm relation through the supreme religion of islam.

Lambasting the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari , the federal minister said that those visited Azad Jammu Kashmir with the hollow slogan of changing the fate of Azad Jammu Kashmir who turned Sind into a desert besides shaping their parent Larkana a famine-stricken district because of the traditional corrupt means and wrong policies of PPP leadership and their Sind government.

Speaking on this occasion, federal Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said PTI was determined to change the fate of Azad Jammu Kashmir by turning the state into true model welfare region to be furnished with all latest means of life harmonious to the need of the modern age.

Gandapur announced the delivery of the development funds of Rs 20 million in case of the victory of the PTI with per vote lead in the Chakswari constituency, which he added, is the hub of the PTI's supporters and voters.

The minister further said that former rulers paid no heed to resolve the problems of the masses in the country as they always focused to plunder the national exchequer only for their personal nourishment through whole of their respective terms in power in the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Gandapur continued that Imran Khan was, in fact, fighting for securing the due rights of the people including the young generation of Pakistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir the occupied Jammu Kashmir, who were deprived through the massive corrupt means by the former PML (N) and PPP-led rules in the country.

Referring to the long standing local issues related to the daily life in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the federal Kashmir Affairs minister said that the establishment of networks of latest highways and link roads and supply of hygienic water across AJK would be the top priorities of the PTI on coming into power in Azad Jammu Kashmir through winning July 25 polls since PTI always considers it the basic responsibility of its forthcoming government in the State.

