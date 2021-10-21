UrduPoint.com

PTI Determines To Bring Socio-economic Development: Samreen

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

PTI determines to bring socio-economic development: Samreen

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Management Secretary, PTI Northern Sindh, Ms Samreen Najaeeb has reiterated that PTI led government was determined to bring about socio-economic development in the country that will usher in a new era of progress and welfare for the people.

Talking to a women delegation at her residence here on Thursday, she said the Federal government was fully aware of the problems being faced by people of Sindh.

She said that basic facilities were missing in schools of northern Sindh and quality of education was continuously on decline. Samreen said Pakistan Peoples Party had completely failed to develop Sukkur district, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government was working for all districts development including Sukkur.

She said public welfare was an essence of the PM's political philosophy adding that the PTI government has started development programmes across the northern Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Sukkur Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Women All Government

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman shares his thoughts about WI Women te ..

PCB Chairman shares his thoughts about WI Women teamâ€™s tour to Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 10 Oman Vs. Scotland, Liv ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 10 Oman Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

10 minutes ago
 NCB officials visit Shah Rukh Khanâ€™s residence

NCB officials visit Shah Rukh Khanâ€™s residence

15 minutes ago
 Turkeyâ€™s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai marks ..

Turkeyâ€™s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai marks new era of cooperation: Turkis ..

21 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i: High quality sound is just ..

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i: High quality sound is just a pair of earphones away

22 minutes ago
 West Indies Women to play three ODIs in Karachi

West Indies Women to play three ODIs in Karachi

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.