PTI determines to bring socio-economic development: Samreen

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Management Secretary, PTI Northern Sindh, Ms Samreen Najaeeb has reiterated that PTI led government was determined to bring about socio-economic development in the country that will usher in a new era of progress and welfare for the people.

Talking to a women delegation at her residence here on Thursday, she said the Federal government was fully aware of the problems being faced by people of Sindh.

She said that basic facilities were missing in schools of northern Sindh and quality of education was continuously on decline. Samreen said Pakistan Peoples Party had completely failed to develop Sukkur district, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government was working for all districts development including Sukkur.

She said public welfare was an essence of the PM's political philosophy adding that the PTI government has started development programmes across the northern Sindh.