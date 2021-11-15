PTI determines to material its promises made with public: Parliamentary Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in public service and was committed to fulfill its responsibilities and determined to materialize its pledges made with masses.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi stated this while inaugurating the sewerage bypass project from Afshar Chowk to Daulat Gate Metro Station here on Monday.

He said "our actions are the guarantor of our performance." The parliamentary secretary said the provision of basic amenities to the people was top priority.

The area adjacent to Hafiz Jamal Road was submerged in sewage, he said adding that a multi-billion project was launched in an emergency.

It is not easy to work under the metro and severe closure of trunk sewerage line at Fish Market Chowk was a big problem, he said.

The manner in which relief was extended to the people in a short period of time is commendable, he said, adding that the PTI government has injected billions of rupees for the solution of sewerage and water supply problems in Multan.

The biggest sewerage problem will now be resolved forever, Qureshi said.

PTI City President Malik Adnan Dogar, Assistant Director Engineering Rana Muhammad Ikram and others were also present on the occasion.

Following the closure of a 54-inch sewerage line at fish market Chowk, a new 36-inch line was laid on Bawa Safra Road as part of an alternative project, after which it was made operational.

Now that the sewerage line is fully operational, all the areas adjoining Sharifpura, Kati Mar Road, Aghapura, Delhi Gate and Hafiz Jamal Road have got relief, the MPA concluded.