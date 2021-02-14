PTI developing Dera without any political affiliation, wants to resolve people problem on priority: Gandapur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur Sunday said that for the development and betterment of the city, we had to work beyond political and personal affiliations.

He expressed these views at the inauguration ceremony of the construction work of the development project of the provincial government at Dera Press Club. Special guest son of Dera Maulana Qari Abdul Manan from Chicago, President of Dera Press Club Ahmad Khan Kamrani, General Secretary Muhammad Fazlur Rehman also addressed on the occasion.

Gandapur said that work on mega development projects was underway in Dera Ismail Khan. Construction of road from Dera Darya Khan Bridge, Qureshi turn to Kotla Jam was being started soon, he added.

Construction of two flyovers in Dera Ismail Khan was also being started soon, he said. He said Media was our eyes and ears and they should highlight the problems of the people so that the elected representative could take steps for its solutions.

Federal Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur discussed the issue of Dera Media Colony with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and soon progress woud be made in that regard, he added.

He said that there were problems of big media houses as well as problems of journalists here.

He said that a big activity was being organized at the national level under the name of Dera Jat Festival which helped the culture of the region and its people.

"A jeep rally will be held along the C-Pack route. We have allocated Rs 3.7 billion to restore Sheikh Badin beyond its former historical and recreational status. Six billion has been allocated for Takht Salman," he informed.

Working on sewage and treatment plant is under way, he said, adding, "We will all move forward with positive criticism in solving the problems of WASA." He said that the steps taken by the new cabinet for the problems of young and especially women journalists are welcome.

The President of Dera Press Club Ahmad Khan Kamrani in his address said that Der Press Club believes in the service of all without any discrimination. Our doors are open for all political leaders of Dera Ismail Khan. He said, without a government grant and cooperation, the Press Club cannot function.

General Secretary Dera Press Club Muhammad Fazlur Rehman termed the Media Colony as very important for the journalists of Dera and the supporting staff in the camera attached to them. He thanked all the guests of the event. On behalf of the Press Club, Vice President Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti, MPA Sardar Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur and former President Yaseen Qureshi and Federal Minister for Development Projects Focal Person Nawaz Khan presented turbans to Maulana Qari Abdul Manan.