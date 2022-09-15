PTI did nothing for people welfare in four years: Mashhood

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood on Thursday said that the previous PTI government did nothing for the welfare of the masses during its four years tenure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood on Thursday said that the previous PTI government did nothing for the welfare of the masses during its four years tenure.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the PTI government ruined institutions and created numerous challenges for the country due to its worst governance and corrupt practices.

He said current economic situation was a result of PTI's poor policies while the deal signed by them with IMF was also not fulfilled as per terms.

The incompetent government of PTI did nothing to the people except hollow slogans, he added.

He said the incumbent Federal government led by the PML-N had taken tough decisions to save the economy from default. The PML-N was paying a huge political price by taking such unpopular decisions in larger national interest, he added.

Rana Mashhood said the federal government was restoring confidence of international organisations on Pakistan and it would bring back economic prosperity.