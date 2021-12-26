UrduPoint.com

PTI Dir Lower Holds Meeting Before LG Polls

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 09:20 PM

PTI Dir Lower holds meeting before LG Polls

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, MPA Hamayun Khan chaired a party meeting before the forthcoming Local Government Election here at Azan academy Chakdara on Sunday.

Besides him a large number of party workers including Gasha Sham Khan, former Nazim UC Asband, Haji Rashid Liaquat, Senior Member Haji Wah Khan, Kashif Ehsan Khan, Saleem Khan, Yaseen, Behrooz Khan, and Muhammad Abrar Hamdard also addressed the gathering.

On the occasion, Zahid Khan said that grouping in the party will affect the upcoming local body elections and we should be on the same page in Dir Lower.

On the occasion, former Tehsil Nazim Imtiaz said that the eight-member committee would be formed which select a candidate for Adeenzai. He said that Chakdara is the gateway of all the three districts so the candidate for local body elections should be from Chakdara.

District President Dostdar said that all issues should be resolved amicably.

