UrduPoint.com

PTI District Leader Qayyum Hissam Parts Ways With Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PTI district leader Qayyum Hissam parts ways with party

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malik Qayyum Hissam on Wednesday parted ways with his party, saying, he would contest elections against former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur in next elections.

PTI district leader Malik Qayyum Hissam made this announcement while addressing a press conference here at his election office near Faqeerni Gate.

He also demanded of the government to immediately ban PTI as it was no more a political party but an extremist party.

He strongly condemned the incidents of May 9, saying, "I was trying to convince PTI leadership for the last 10 months that they should not go against the national institutions.

" Now, it was not possible for him to go with those who attacked the state institutions, he added. "I am standing with the Pakistan Army, that is why I parted ways with PTI." He also vowed to contest next elections against PTI stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur as an independent candidate.

"We are peaceful people and do not want anarchy in the politics," Hissam said and added those who used to say that we are not afraid of jail were now fugitives.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan himself feared of going to jail and using his workers as shelter.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Jail May Government

Recent Stories

France’s ENGIE invests AED44 billion in energy, ..

France’s ENGIE invests AED44 billion in energy, water, green hydrogen projects ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national eff ..

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national efforts for global leadership in ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

3 hours ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.