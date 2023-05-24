PTI district leader Qayyum Hissam parts ways with party

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malik Qayyum Hissam on Wednesday parted ways with his party, saying, he would contest elections against former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur in next elections.

PTI district leader Malik Qayyum Hissam made this announcement while addressing a press conference here at his election office near Faqeerni Gate.

He also demanded of the government to immediately ban PTI as it was no more a political party but an extremist party.

He strongly condemned the incidents of May 9, saying, "I was trying to convince PTI leadership for the last 10 months that they should not go against the national institutions.

" Now, it was not possible for him to go with those who attacked the state institutions, he added. "I am standing with the Pakistan Army, that is why I parted ways with PTI." He also vowed to contest next elections against PTI stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur as an independent candidate.

"We are peaceful people and do not want anarchy in the politics," Hissam said and added those who used to say that we are not afraid of jail were now fugitives.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan himself feared of going to jail and using his workers as shelter.